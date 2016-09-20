Federal Court grants Adnan nod to appeal against dismissal of defamation suit

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court will hear and determine the legal question of whether public officials can sue the media for defamation in their official capacity.

This follows a decision by the Federal Court's three-man bench led by Justice Tan Sri Hasan Lah to grant Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, leave to appeal against a Court of Appeal decision.

On March 1, this year, the Court of Appeal struck out Adnan's defamation suit against Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd, the publisher of a Malay newspaper, after it ruled that public officials could not sue the media for defamation in their official capacity.

At today's court proceeding, Adnan's counsel Americk Sidhu applied for the leave to appeal, seeking the Federal Court to determine five questions of law.

Lawyer Datuk M. Reza Hassan, acting for Utusan Melayu, did not oppose the application.

Among the questions of law is whether the principles decided in an English law case, Derbyshire County Council v The Times Newspapers Ltd & Others (1993), ought to be accepted as part of the common law in Malaysia. The case law states

that local authorities could not institute libel action in their official capacity.

Another question is whether the decision in that case effectively prohibits defamation suits from being instituted by public officials in their official capacity.

Adnan's other lawyer, Datuk Dr Abd Shukor Ahmad told reporters that following the decision yesterday, his client could proceed to file his notice of appeal within 30 days.

Adnan sued Utusan Melayu over the publication of an article in Mingguan Malaysia under the headline, Hebat Sangatkah Adnan on Nov 9, last year. — Bernama