VEP system to be implemented by year end

PADANG BESAR: The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) System for foreign vehicles entering the country via Singapore will be implemented by year end.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi said all systems and implementation procedures of the VEP were tested from various aspects and the result was satisfactory.

However, the system was now going through a 'maturity' period before its full implementation at the right time, he said.

"VEP will definitely be implemented at all entry points not just (for vehicles from) Singapore but also (from) Thailand, Kalimantan and Brunei.

"The government will first start with (registered vehicles from) the Singapore, and when the system has been stabilised, it will then be applied for the next phase involving other entry points," he said.

Ab Aziz was speaking to reporters after officiating the closing of the national-level Road Transport Department (RTD) Cadet Camping programme 2016 at the Perlis Education Department Co-Curricular Centre, Tasoh Camp here today.

Also present were RTD director-general Datuk Nadzri Siron and Education deputy director-general (Education Operations Division) Datuk Ahmad Tajudin Jab.

Ab Aziz said the trial run for the VEP system had also been conducted by RTD from June 1 to July 17 to ensure the system was effective and efficient.

"RTD has mobilised its entire staff (to prepare) for the system, including getting more manpower to ensure its smooth operations once it is fully implemented soon," he said.

To date, over 120,000 vehicles from the republic have registered under the VEP system.

It is estimated that 60 per cent out of a million vehicles entering and leaving Malaysia through two entry points in a month, are Singaporean vehicles.

The implementation of the VEP system, which was proposed in 2006, was supposed to kick off on July 16 by charging RM20 for each foreign car entering Johor but it had been delayed four times. — Bernama