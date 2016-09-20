Jeff Ooi released on police bail

GEORGE TOWN: Jelutong MP Jeff Ooi, who is embroiled in a controversy following a tweet allegedly insulting the late PAS spiritual leader Datuk Dr. Haron Din, has been released on police bail after having his statement recorded.

Ooi's counsel RSN Rayer told the media that his client was placed under arrest after arriving in Northeast district police headquarters in Jalan Patani to have his statement recorded about 2.30pm.

Ooi was released some four hours later.

Rayer said officers from Dang Wangi district police headquarters recorded the statement as police reports were lodged in Kuala Lumpur as well.

He added the bail given to Ooi by police is for one month, adding that the case is being investigated for causing disharmony under the Penal Code and improper use of network facilities or network service under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

"Everything went on smoothly and we gave our fullest cooperation to the police " he said.

Ooi was seen beaming to reporters when coming out from the police station but declined to comment further.

Earlier, Ooi had turned himself in at the Northeast district police headquarters to assist investigations on his alleged tweet.

Clad in a formal suit, Ooi went inside the headquarters with Rayer about 2.30pm.

Ooi has been in the spotlight over the allegedly insulting tweet stating " Adios Harun Din. Let there be peace", posted on his twitter account.

DAP has since distanced itself from Ooi's tweet, saying it did not represent the party's sentiments.