Kevin Morais Murder Trial: Remains found in cement-filled drum

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today was told that Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais' remains were found in a sack stuffed inside a cement-filled drum in a murky and foul swamp at Subang Jaya.

Bukit Aman Special Task Force On Organised Crime (Stafoc) officer, ASP Badrul Hisyam Abd Hamid said Morais' body was located based on information given by the sixth accused,

S. Nimalan, 23.

In the examination-in-chief conducted by deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, he said on Sept 16, 2015, Nimalan led investigating officer ASP Wan Abdullah Wan Said, a photographer, a forensic team, including a diver and firemen to an area in Subang Jaya.

Testifying as the 31st witness in Kevin Morais' murder trial involving seven men, including a military doctor, he said the area was only 10 minutes away from the Subang district police headquarters.

"The location was rather isolated without any dwelling, a swampy area surrounded by bushes and weeds up to shoulder level, and next to the road towards the industrial area.

"Upon reaching there, the accused whose hands were handcuffed to the front was brought out of the vehicle and led to the swamp; he then said, 'near here, sir'," he said at the trial which entered its 21st day.

Badrul Hisyam said the forensic team detected a white and red-coloured drum at the bottom of the swamp which was about one-metre deep.

"About six members of the forensic team tried to retrieve the drum but they found it too laborious as it was very heavy.

"They managed to finally get the drum out after tying it with a rope which they then fastened to the back of their vehicle," he said.

He said the firemen cut up the side and centre of the drum to see what it contained.

"While the side of the drum was being cut up, cement-covered gravel poured out and I could spot a sack mixed with cement inside the drum.

"After that the firemen cut up the centre of the drum and when it was exposed, I could see human teeth through the opening in the sack," he said.

Six men – G. Gunasekaran, 48, R. Dinishwaran, 24, A. K. Thinesh Kumar, 23, M. Vishwanath, 26, Nimalan and S. Ravi Chandaran, 45, stand accused of murdering Kevin Morais between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015, along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No. 1 Jalan USJ1/6D, Subang Jaya.

Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, 53, who is the first accused faces a charge of abetting the six in the murder of Kevin Morais at the same place, date and time.

The trial before justice Datuk Azman Abdullah continues tomorrow. — Bernama

