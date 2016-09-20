Atlantic storm strengthens, but likely to miss US, Caribbean

MIAMI: Tropical Storm Karl is likely to strengthen in the Atlantic where it could threaten Bermuda but miss the Caribbean and the US East Coast, US forecasters said Tuesday.

The storm, which at 0900 GMT was located 625 miles (1,010km) east-northeast of the Leeward Islands, was forecast to head towards the northwest and then swing northeast, avoiding both the Caribbean islands and the eastern US coastline.

However, Bermuda lies in the path of the storm, which is expected to strengthen over the next days, according to the US National Hurricane forecast data.

Karl currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (60km) per hour and is moving in a west-northwest direction at 17 miles (28km) per hour.

The storm is forecast to begin strengthening "in another day or two," the NHC said.

Lurking in the Atlantic behind Karl is Tropical Depression 13, which the NHC said is likely to strengthen and become a Tropical Storm later in the day.

The storm is located some 390 miles (625km) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and heading towards the northwest.

The Atlantic will likely see 17 named storms during this hurricane season, according to a forecast from the Climate Prediction Centre of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Last year's number of storms was below average, with 11 tropical storms in the Atlantic, six of which became hurricanes, including two major ones.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from early June to the end of November. — AFP