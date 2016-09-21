16 people forced to beg by a syndicate rescued by police

IPOH: A 10-month old baby was among 16 people rescued from being exploited as beggars in Perak by the police.

Perak CID chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee said the baby girl was rescued after raiding a house in Taman Kinding Hijauan, Chemor this morning.

Gan said the raid was carried out at 12.15am by a team from the Perak police contingent's Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism division (D7) raided the house after monitoring their activities at Persiaran Greentown 6, Greentown Business Centre, here.

"Police surveillance revealed that a Proton Exora would pick up a number of women, believed to be foreigners, and send them to beg in the area.

"Police later followed the vehicle that went to a house in Taman Sri Berjaya before carrying out the raid. The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle was detained," he said in a statement here tonight.

According to Gan, three women found inside the vehicle and eight more women outside the house were looking frail and tired.

"Based on initial investigations, police raided another house in Taman Kinding Hijauan where the 10-month old baby (girl) and another baby (local boy), a woman and two Indonesian children were found," he said.

During the raid police seized the Proton Exora, RM2,689 cash, 13 hand phones, 12 Indonesian passports, two birth certificates (believed to be fake), and five record books.

The record book had a list showing where the victims were sent to beg, including in Ipoh, Taiping and Kuala Kangsar. — Bernama