New travel restrictions to Canada take effect Sept 30

OTTAWA: Visa-exempt foreign nationals, including Europeans, who fly or transit through Canada will soon need to obtain an electronic travel authorisation (eTA), the immigration ministry reminded Tuesday.

A leniency period has been in effect since mid-March, when the new regulations were rolled out, due to technical glitches. But that ends on Sept 30, when officials will begin to strictly enforce the rules.

US citizens are exempted.

Other foreign nationals, including those passing through on a stopover, must fill out an online eTA in advance of their trip, and pay an administrative fee of Can$7 (US$5.29, RM21.91).

After completing the online form, permission to travel to Canada will be sent by email and will remain in effect for five years.

"Most applicants get approved within minutes," the ministry said on its website. "However, some applications can take several days to process so don't wait until the last minute."

The measure is similar to one set up by the United States in 2008, and will affect more than three million travellers per year from more than 50 countries. — AFP