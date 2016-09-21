Suki Waterhouse unveils new accessories brand

MODEL-turned-actress Suki Waterhouse has revealed her new accessories range.

The star has teamed up with her best friend, TV presenter Poppy Jamie, on the line, titled Pop & Suki.

Their debut collection of bags, customisable jewellery and accessories such as key rings, is available for pre-order from Monday on the brand's website, with prices ranging from US$20 (RM82) for a luggage tag to US$255 (RM1,056) for a tote.

Designs so far include charm necklaces, a camera bag, a tote and various interchangeable straps and tassels, in a mainly pink and very feminine colour palette. — AFP Relaxnews