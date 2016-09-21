LPHS maintains call for consideration of gross income for loans

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) executive director Norzaton Aini Mohd Kassim, who is actively seeking a resolution for end-financing needs of affordable housing buyers yesterday, reiterated her call for the debt servicing ratio to be based on gross income and not net income, due to the high costs of living.

“Nowadays, young people need to buy a car when they start to work, then they have to pay PTPTN. Some may have personal loans and credit card payments,” she told SunBiz.

Norzaton stressed that the regulators should be positive when it comes to financing for first-time home buyers.

“If they can rent a house, why can’t they pay for the instalment, especially if this is their first house,” she added.

Norzaton welcomed the central bank’s decision to stick to a maximum loan tenure of 35 years to save up the interest and also urged banks to give flexibility to the borrowers to shorten the loan tenure after a certain period of time, without imposing any penalty. – By Lee Weng Khuen