DNeX gets extension on customs job

PETALING JAYA: Dagang Nexchange Bhd’s (DNeX) subsidiary Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd has received the award of contract extension from the government for the national single window (NSW) for trade facilitation.

In April 2014, the government appointed Dagang Net as the service provider to facilitate customs-related electronic transactions such as duty payments and document transfers.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the e-commerce service provider said the contract extension is for a period of two years commencing from Sept 25, 2016 until Sept 24, 2018. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, DNeX said it expects the contract extension to contribute positively to the group’s earnings during the extension period.

DNeX closed unchanged at 28.5 sen yesterday, with some 15.71 million shares traded.