MDKS Secretary dies of dengue

KUALA SELANGOR: The secretary of the Kuala Selangor District Council (MDKS), Azahari Sairin (pix) died at 7.59pm last night after receiving treatment for dengue fever at the Ramsay Sime Darby Medical Centre, Subang Jaya.

Azahari, 52, was admitted to the medical centre on Saturday after contracting a fever.

MDKS president, Noraini Roslan, when contacted confirmed Azahari's death.

It is learnt that Azahari's remains had been brought to his official residence at the MDKS quarters last night and would be laid to rest at the Kampung FELDA Soeharto cemetery in Gedangsa at about 10am today.

He is survived by his wife, Azlina Mohd Noor, 50, and three children aged between 17 and 27.

Azahari served in the MDKS for 11 years since August 2005. — Bernama