Del Potro says will be fit for 'dream' final

BUENOS AIRES: Injury-plagued Juan Martin del Potro said on Tuesday that he expects to be fit for Argentina's "dream" Davis Cup final in November after the thrilling victory over holders Great Britain.

Argentina have been finalists four times in the past 10 years and will attempt to win their first Davis Cup when they travel to Croatia from November 25 to 27.

"We managed to fulfil our dream to qualify for the final," said the world-ranked 64 del Potro, who is still feeling his way back after a series of wrist injuries pushed him to the brink of retirement.

"We have a united group, we talk a lot. It went perfectly for us," added the 27 year old on his arrival back in Buenos Aires, saying that "I have enough time to prepare (for the final).

"Now it's time to rest and to have a general medical examination. I am still not at my best level, even if the last few months were some of the best moments in my career."

Argentina – whose Davis Cup charge is spearheaded by del Potro – defeated Great Britain 3-2 in Glasgow at the weekend, while the Croats booked their berth in the final with a 3-2 win over France.

Victory for the Argentines would cap a return to form for del Potro, who took silver at the Rio Olympics after losing to Andy Murray in the final – but got his revenge on Friday when he beat the Scot in a rubber lasting over five hours. — AFP