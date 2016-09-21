Drinks led to Mexico priest murders

COATZACOALCOS, Mexico: A top Mexican prosecutor questioned on Tuesday whether one of two murdered priests was really a clergyman and declared that they were slain after a booze-fuelled meeting with their killers.

The account given by the chief prosecutor of Veracruz state, Luis Angel Bravo, drew a rebuke from the Roman Catholic Church's spokesman, who said it slandered the victims.

The priests, Alejo Nabor Jimenez Juarez and Jose Alfredo Suarez de la Cruz, were found dead on a roadside on Monday, a day after they were taken away from their church in Poza Rica.

Bravo rejected speculation that the crime may be linked to organised crime and discarded earlier reports that the victims had been kidnapped. Veracruz has endured years of drug cartel violence.

"The victims and killers knew each other. They were getting along and they were drinking liquor," Bravo told reporters.

"The get-together deteriorated due to the alcohol" and turned violent before the assailants took around US$250 in collection money, he said, adding that the authorities had the names of suspects.

The suspects took the priest's car and another vehicle. One of the victims was later found with nine bullet wounds while the other was shot once.

Bravo also said that one of the victims was a sacristan, and not a priest. But the Mexican Bishops Conference, the Archdiocese of Mexico and the men's local diocese all confirmed that both were ordained clergymen.

"Such an irresponsible declaration, full of vileness, shows the moral quality of the prosecutor," Hugo Valdemar, the spokesman for the national archdiocese, told AFP.

Valdemar also said the allegation that the murders were fuelled by alcohol amounted to "despicable slander" against the priests.

"Now you have the moral death of people loved by the community," he said, adding that the prosecutor had rushed to conclusions.

At least 14 priests have now been murdered in Mexico since 2012, according to the Catholic Multimedia Center. — AFP