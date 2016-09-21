Water disruption in Subang Jaya, Puchong till tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Certain areas in Subang Jaya and Puchong are experiencing water disruption following a burst pipe at Batu 13, Kg Kenangan in Puchong yesterday.

Air Selangor Group Management corporate communications chief Amin Lin Abdullah in a statement today said repair works were being carried out and water supply was expected to be restored in stages after 7.30pm, tomorrow.

The affected areas are USJ 1 till USJ 15, USJ 16 till USJ 27, Kg Kenangan, Jalan Subang 9, Sg Penaga Industrial Park and Jalan Bandar 1 till Jalan Bandar 19 Pusat Bandar Puchong.

"Also affected are Jalan Merbah 1 till Jalan Merbah 3 Bandar Puchong Jaya, Taman Perindustrian Puchong, Taman Sri Puchong, Kompleks Sukan Rakan Muda Puchong, Stesen LRT Pusat Bandar Puchong, Kg Sri Langkas, Kg Sri Aman, Taman Puchong Intan and Taman Puchong Prima," he said.

He said consumers could obtain updates through 'mySYABAS' and www.syabas.com.my. — Bernama