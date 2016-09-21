PTPL College is now MSU College

IN moving forward in the country's education industry, PTPL College has been rebranded as MSU (Management & Science University) College.

The rebranding involves its 10 campuses located in Shah Alam and Ampang in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Terengganu, Sabah, Sarawak and Kelantan.

MSU and MSU College president Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid pointed out that the rebranding process was a leap forward for the college group, which set up its first campus in Penang in 1981, and has since produced thousands of graduates in various disciplines into the work industry.

"In this rebranding exercise, we are focused on two things – to make PTPL College as part of MSU's internationalisation process to reach out to international students, as well as to refocus its programmes to ensure that the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) component becomes the college's main pillar," he said this during the rebranding of PTPL College ceremony recently.

Mohd Shukri also noted that there are about 10,000 students studying in all the campuses around Malaysia, and expressed hope that the figures would grow with the

rebranding.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, who graced the event at the MSU campus in Shah Alam, congratulated the education institution on its rebranding.

"This is a step forward and a new future for MSU. This is a success story of a private higher education institution in the country, which has developed by establishing a campus in almost each state in the country, with each having a holistic faculty for its students," he said.

MSU College emphasises on Health Sciences, Information Sciences, Engineering, Hospitality, Business Management and Professional studies.

Through the Malaysian Quality Evaluation System for Private College (MyQuest) 2014/2015, MSU College has been given a six-star rating for various categories – which were based on the outstanding achievement of the college in providing education services that meet the criteria and standards set by the Higher Education Ministry.

For more information on the college, visit www.msucollege.edu.my