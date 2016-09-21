Sarawak head of state to open Murum hydroelectric plant

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy's second hydropower development project will be officiated by Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud (pix) at Murum, Belaga on Sept 27.

The 944MW Murum Hydroelectric Plant (HEP) is the first state hydropower development project constructed under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

"It is to meet the demand for bulk energy at globally competitive prices for energy intensive investors especially in the Samalaju Industrial Park," said Sarawak Energy in a statement here today.

It said the timely commissioning of Murum which now generates renewable and affordable energy also contributed significantly to the State Government's decision to reduce domestic, commercial and industrial electricity tariffs.

"Sarawak's electricity tariffs are the lowest in Malaysia and among the lowest in the region," it added.

The event celebrates the significant progress achieved in realising the state's development agenda under SCORE, an important marker in the industrialisation journey as Sarawak powers towards high income status by 2030.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, state cabinet ministers, department heads and corporate leaders as well as the local communities are expected to attend. — Bernama