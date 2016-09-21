Zaid Ibrahim criticises Sidek Kamiso's arrest

PETALING JAYA: Former law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim (pix) today criticised the arrest procedure of ex-journalist Sidek Kamiso on Sept 19 for allegedly insulting Islam on his Twitter account over his comment on the death of PAS spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din.

“Those days are gone. Today people fear police officers rather than trust them,” he said.

Zaid chastised the nature of Sidek’s arrest, saying he was being treated like a jihadist from the Islamic State and that it was “almost like a special operation by the police”.

“The arrest was made at 4.30am and he was brought to Johor to be remanded. No warrant was issued, like it was an arrestable (serious) offence. He was just tweeting, for God’s sake, and how serious can that be?” he said.

He also questioned the police’s need to ask for a remand order after already having 24 hours to interrogate the suspect, but lauded the magistrate for refusing the application.

Zaid stressed that it is only in exceptional cases where investigations of complicated cases are still incomplete — and there is a likelihood of the suspect not cooperating or absconding — that a remand order is issued to facilitate the investigation.

Sidek was one of the three to be arrested following accusations of insulting Islam, with Khalid claiming the former was investigated for abusing social media under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998.