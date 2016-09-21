Have snap polls before redelineation: Tony Pua

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP Selangor recommends that snap elections be held in the state before the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation exercise is completed.

DAP Selangor chairman Tony Pua (pix) said the shifting of voters and redrawing of boundaries will leave the federal opposition in a very bad position to retain the state.

"We are not assured of winning even based on the current constituencies.

"What we are saying is the chances are even worse after the redelineation," Pua told reporters during a press conference in DAP headquarters today.

Stating its only a recommendation by the Selangor DAP, Pua said, it was subjected to approval by the Pakatan Harapan leadership, and the Sultan of Selangor.

Pua said it is better to seize the initiative now than to wait for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to call for elections when the conditions are favourable to BN.

"If we are not having snap elections then we'll have to wait and hope the redelineation will not affect us as badly as expected," he added.