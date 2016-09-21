Glomac: No shortage of affordable housing

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no shortage of affordable homes in the country, only the issue of end-financing, according to Glomac Bhd.

Its group managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Fateh Iskandar Mohamed Mansor said loan is still the main thing.

"In certain locations, there is a mismatch of supply and demand for affordable homes but there is no shortage of the supply of affordable homes anywhere," he told a press conference after its AGM here this afternoon.

Fateh is also the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association Malaysia (Rehda) president.

Bank Negara Malaysia has rubbished claims that access to financing was the main woe for affordable housing buyers and instead called for resolution of fundamental issues such as affordability and the shortage of supply of reasonably priced houses.