Couple infected with zika discharged

JOHOR BARU: The 27-year old pregnant woman and her husband, 25, infected with the zika virus, have been discharged from Hospital Sultanah Aminah here last week.

Johor Health and Environment committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat when contacted said even though the couple have been discharged, they would be followed-up to ensure they are free of the disease.

Stating that the situation is under control in the state, Ayub said, they will not let their guard down, especially with the two confirmed cases and Malaysians plying in and out of Singapore.

Meanwhile, Johor Vector Borne Disease Control Unit head, Dr Roslinda A. Rahman said there were 62 suspected zika cases reported in the state but blood and urine samples showed negative for the disease.

She said majority of the suspected cases were those who commute to Singapore for work and return to the state daily or visited patients with the disease.

Speaking to reporters after a briefing on 'Search and Destroy' by Johor Baru City council at JOTIC here, Dr Roslinda said they were on alert for the disease.

The council health director Dr Rahim Tumin said they will embark on a search and destroy gotong-royong for aedes mosquitoes at 75 construction sites on Sept 24.

Between January and yesterday, he said, the department has issued 411 notices, 533 compounds worth RM506,750 to various errant premise owners for breeding aedes mosquitoes.