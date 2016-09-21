Company owner ordered to pay RM195,835 GST to customs

SEREMBAN: The Sessions Court ordered a businessman to pay RM195,835 in Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

Judge N. Kanageswari made the decision in chambers.

According to the facts of the case, the defendant Wong Sing Fei, 35, the owner of a textile company, filed his GST-03 Statement for the tax period October and November 2015 to the plaintiff online through the 'TaxPayer Access Point' (TAP).

As of Nov 9, 2015, the defendant had still failed, refused or been negligent in paying the tax for both tax periods, namely October and November 2015.

The plaintiff had issued two bills of claim for the tax amounting to RM195,835.65.

As of the date the writ and claims statement were filed, despite various efforts made by the plaintiff, the defendant still failed, refused or was negligent in paying the GST totaling RM195,835.65 for the tax period Sept 1 to Sept 30, 2015, and between Oct 1 and Oct 31, 2015.

The charge was made by Negri Sembilan state customs civil officer Amirul Syafiq Mahadi. — Bernama