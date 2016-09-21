Assemblymen, four others to enter defence for obstructing DBKL officer's duties at rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Six men including two assemblymen will enter their defence on the charge of obstructing civil servants from discharging their duty during a rally here in March last year.

They are Simpang Pulai assemblyman Tan Kar Hing, 32, and Teja assemblyman Chang Lih Kang, 34, together with Chee Chu Sang, 39, N Tamilarason, 52, Yong Ming Chong, 47, and Gan Zhi Mou, 23.

Magistrate Nur A'Minahtul Mardiah Md Nor fixed Nov 28 and 29 for the accused to enter their defence.

The six were charged for preventing Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officer Mohd Haryadi Mohd Nor and his team from carrying out their duties during #KitaLawan rally near Dataran Merdeka on March 27, 2015.

They allegedly committed the offence at the Jalan Tun Perak and Jalan Raja Laut junction just after midnight.

The offence is punishable under section 186 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of two years jail or RM10,000 fine or both, on conviction.

Chee was also charged with using criminal force to stop another DBKL officer, Mat Fuad Yusoff, from carrying out his duties, at the same place, time and date.

The offence is punishable under Section 353 of the Penal Code, which carries two years' jail or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Nur A'Minahtul also dismissed the prosecution's application to amend the charge to add specifications to the alleged offence committed.

She said it was not necessary to amend the charge as it would confuse the accused and the existing charge is sufficient.