Apply repellent lotions or sprays to prevent viruses, says Yeo

PETALING JAYA: The public has been urged to apply repellent lotions or sprays to prevent mosquito bites in view of the spread of the dengue and zika virus.

In making the call, Damansara Utama assemblywoman Yeo Bee Yin said the use of such repellents could prevent one from being bitten by mosquitoes as they provide a wider coverage than using repellent stickers or bracelets.

"I want to raise this issue to the public as the stickers and bracelets only cover certain parts of the body and not fully. Therefore, lotions and sprays are a better option to prevent mosquito bites," she told reporters after launching the dengue and zika awareness campaign at Taman Bahagia LRT station here today where she distributed more than 400 leaflets on the matter.

"These viruses are highly dangerous. Although dengue cases have gone down in the constituency, it doesn't mean it won't happen again. It will be viral if we don't take the precautions seriously."

Yeo also reminded the people to frequently check and remove stagnant water in their premises.

"The virus that causes dengue and zika is carried by the aedes mosquito. It's crucial to prevent these mosquitoes, which breed in clean and stagnant water easily found in homes, from breeding."

She also said the public could purchase abate from pharmacies to apply on stagnant water to destroy the mosquito larvae.

Yeo plans to hold 10 roadshows in the next three weeks at LRT stations, night and morning markets, and residents' associations in the constituency on the awareness campaign.