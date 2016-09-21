Man claims trial to charge of accepting bribe

Posted on 21 September 2016 - 05:10pm Last updated on 21 September 2016 - 06:25pm

PETALING JAYA: An oil palm plantation owner pleaded not guilty in the Keningau Sessions Court today for receiving bribes involving some RM8.9 million.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement today said How Kim San, 55, was accused under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 for receiving money amounting to RM8,996,000 via six cheques through illegal means.

"This is the second charge against How after he was charged with a former general manager of Sabah Land Development (SLDB), George@Juaari Majid, 63, with criminal breach of trust (CBT) on Tuesday.

"Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 carry a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years or both, on conviction," MACC said.

How was accused of carrying out the illegal act between May to September 2013 in Keningau, Sabah.

Justice Abu Bakar Manat set bail at RM100,000 in two sureties.

The judge also scheduled Oct 27 for re-mention of the case.