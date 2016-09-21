Extra help to get unwell man to Sibu Hospital

SIBU: A 250kg man was unwell and needed to be taken to Sibu Hospital today, but four paramedics who arrived in an ambulance had to call for help from the Fire and Rescue, and Civil Defence departments.

The patient, Sia Chi Herng, 33, who was also weak and suffered from swollen feet, could not get up and the paramedics needed extra manpower to lift him from his home in Lorong 51M, Ulu Sungai Merah, here.

According to Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Terry Robson, four firemen came in their Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle and Rapid Rescue Vehicle at 11.35am to the patient's home.

However, they too had to call their colleague to bring a lorry when they could not get the patient into the ambulance.

Assisted by three members of the Civil Defence Department, it took the firemen half an hour to lift Sia onto the lorry and bring him to Sibu Hospital for treatment. — Bernama