Ringgit ends marginally higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed marginally higher against the US dollar today as investors returned to emerging currencies, including ringgit, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1350/1430 against the greenback from 4.1370/1410 on Tuesday.

A dealer said that most investors were relieved after the Bank of Japan decided to maintain interest rates and modify its policy framework at its two-day policy meeting which ended today.

"The attention has now shift to the US Federal Reserve which was expected to also maintain interest rates at 0.25% to 0.50% at the end of its two-day policy meeting, signalling a possible rate hike by year-end," he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit appreciated against the euro to 4.6085/6190 from 4.6276/6325 yesterday and eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0389/0459 from 3.0357/0408 on Tuesday.

It strengthened against the British pound to 5.3743/3871 from 5.3785/3862 on yesterday and declined against the yen to 4.0711/0810 from 4.0650/0702 previously. — Bernama