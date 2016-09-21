Civil servants urged to be cautious about easy loan schemes

ALOR STAR: Civil servants should be cautious about easy loan schemes which do not require them to provide salary slips as they could face difficulty paying the loans in future.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president, Datuk Azih Muda (pix) said the scheme was being offered by a local bank.

"Through the scheme, civil servants are allowed to take loans with the bank which will deduct the repayment amounts from their accounts. People who are retiring or have retired are also allowed to take the loans for 10 years.

"So far, we have received complaints from pensioners who only get RM400 a month while the rest is deducted by the bank," he told reporters after the opening of the biennial delegates conference of the Police Administrative and Civil Servants Union (Pacsu), here, today.

The conference, opened by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, was also attended by Royal Malaysian Police director of Management, Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah and Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff.

Azih urged the government and Bank Negara to intervene and investigate why the bank was allowing the financing for civil servants without requiring salary slips, and to look at the loan criteria.

He added that Cuepacs would take the matter up with the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa soon to get a clearer picture of the matter.

Meanwhile, Azih urged civil servants not to be easily influenced and duped by such a loan scheme to avoid future hardships. — Bernama