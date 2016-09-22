'Low local participation in KL Tower International Jump Malaysia 2016'

KUALA LUMPUR: Organisers of the KL Tower International Jump Malaysia 2016 (KLTIJM) said local participation in the prestigious extreme sport event is still low.

KL Tower Chief Executive Officer Meor Shahril Anuar said only seven out of the 120 base jumpers for this year’s event were locals.

“We cannot push for things that people are not ready for. We did not see any new participation this year. So far, there are seven locals who will make the jump,” Meor told reporters after launching the KLTIJM 2016 press conference held at the tower’s Mega View Banquet Hall.

The 16th edition of the base jump event will be held from Sept 30 to Oct 3.

Meor said this year’s event will see participations from Australia, Austria, Belarus, Canada, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Norway, New Zealand, Romania, Russia,Spain, Switzerland, United States of America, United Kingdom and Malaysia.

“This will indirectly put Malaysia on the local and international tourism data as we always strive to increase the standards of this annual event,” he said.

This year, people can view the jump from the skybox which is a transparent glass box 300m above ground.

The other attraction is the night jump. The new lighting installation on the tower will bring a magnificent view for the audience.

Photography lovers can also participate in a photography competition held in conjunction with the event.

The competition is open to all Malaysians aged 18 and above where they can submit up to two photographs to corp.comm@menarakl.com.my or upload on their Instagram account and tag the KL Tower official page - MenaraKL.

With the event just 10 days away, Meor said KL Tower's management is confident it would help to spur their target in getting 800,000 people to come to the event.

“Last year, about 710,000 had visited the place, and to date, there has been an increase of 12%.

“This because we have introduced several new attractions, especially the skybox that has significantly contributed to the increase,” he said.