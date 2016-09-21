Body found in suitcase believed to be missing 67-year-old man

KLANG: Police believed a decomposed body that was found stuffed in a suitcase and dumped in Sungai Klang here was the remains of a 67-year-old man who was reported missing by his family in Kuala Lumpur three weeks ago.

Following the recovery of the body on Saturday, family members of the missing man went to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here to ascertain its identity.

Although the body was highly decomposed, his family found the belongings and clothing on the dead man matched that of the missing victim, Tan Kim Choy, a car workshop supervisor.

His son, Tan Wei Kit, 38, said the body was highly likely to be that of his father who was last seen at his workplace in Kuala Lumpur.

He said to confirm the identity of the body, police have taken blood samples from family members for a DNA match.

"Based on the items we found on him, I believe it is my father. We were baffled by his disappearance and now his death. He had no enemies and had not received any threats," he told theSun.

Wei Kit, who also works at the same workshop as his father, thanked the public who helped and had shown their concern by publishing his father's photos and case on social media.

It is learnt that Kuala Lumpur police who are investigating the victim's disappearance found his car abandoned in Sentul.

Investigators also discovered that days after Tan went missing on Aug 30, his ATM card was used at a bank near Jalan Ipoh.

Sources said a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) showed a woman making a withdrawal with Tan's bank card.

Investigators are not discounting that Tan may have been waylaid by his assailants not far from his house before being taken elsewhere and murdered.

Klang Utara police chief ACP Mohd Yusoff Mamat said a post-mortem was unable to point at the cause of death of the victim as the body was highly decomposed.

He said the DNA test results will take a week to ascertain if the victim was Tan.

Two days after his father failed to return home, Wei Kit lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi police station.

Wei Kit said on Aug 30, his father had left his house at the Tiara Court apartments, off Jalan Ipoh and reported to work as usual.

However, the victim returned home later and drove off in his Mercedes Benz.

Wei Kit said it was the last time he saw his father and repeated calls to his mobile phone went unanswered.

The suitcase was spotted floating at a waste trap in the Sungai Klang by a foreign worker who alerted police.

The victim is believed to have been murdered.

On Aug 26, in a separate case, the body of an unidentified woman also stuffed in a luggage bag was recovered at the same spot.