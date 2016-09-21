Johor Sultan tells public to not be swayed by politicians' devious tactics

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar (pix) has advised the people in the state not to be swayed by politicians who intend to usurp power using devious means.

Speaking during a tea party with Chinese community leaders at the Dewan Cina, Istana Baru, Johor Baru, the Ruler said people are beginning to feel the political and economical instability in the country.

"This may be due to the ongoing rift between the political leaders that have their own agenda to seize power. They often bring up sensitive issues that could destabilise the peace and harmony of the people," he said in his speech, today.

Without naming any parties, Sultan Ibrahim said such politicians would use any avenue to reach their goals including causing chaos.

"However, when things get out of hand, I am sure they would leave the country and let the people suffer the consequences," he said.

Slamming opponents of Bangsa Johor, Sultan Ibrahim said politicians outside the state are perhaps jealous of the concept.

"Perhaps there are politicians outside Johor who are jealous of the Bangsa Johor concept, claiming it causes divisions.

"Doesn't the unification of all races create unity?" he asked.

Sultan Ibrahim also told Johoreans "to not bother old people who appear to have lost their minds".

Instead, the ruler called on Johoreans to be proud of being Bangsa Johor and set an example of being united by maintaining harmony between the different races and religions.

"While we often talk about racial unity, it has yet to see full success. This is due to the existing education system beginning from primary school which remains separated by race.

"Therefore to ensure the new generation live in true racial harmony, they would need to be integrated into a singular education system that cannot be split by race or religion," he added.