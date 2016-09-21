Cops homing in on several individuals in video clip on illegals

TAWAU: Police have identified several individuals including enforcement personnel in a video clip on alleged illegal Indonesian immigrants in Tawau, which went viral on social media.

Tawau police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the matter was still under investigation.

"So far we have identified some of the individuals and policemen in the video clip. We are still in the process of investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is over," he told a press conference here today.

He was responding to the video clip produced by foreign media which went viral since Sunday. The 11-minute clip claimed that it was easy for Indonesians to enter Tawau illegally.

Fadil said police also had to ascertain whether the clip was really about illegal immigrants.

"Ther are no CIQs (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine posts) in Sungai Nyamuk (Indonesia) and Sungai Melayu (Malaysia). Besides, we also have a Malaysian population living in Wallace Bay and Bergosong (Sebatik) who commute daily to Tawau," he said.

He added if it were found to be true that dishonest policemen were in cahoots with people smugglers, they would have to face the consequences.

Fadil also said that the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) will close the landing area in Batu-Batu, Tawau. — Bernama