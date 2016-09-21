Praise for vector-control units

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam (pix) attributed the containment of the zika outbreak to the efforts of the vector-control units nationwide.

He said there were only six confirmed zika cases to date as compared to the increasing numbers in some neighbouring countries.

“There were more than 800 suspected cases but their blood and urine samples showed negative for the disease,” he said, adding that health authorities would swing into action immediately upon receiving reports of suspected cases.

He said they have also conducted tests on 116 mosquitoes to ascertain if they carried the virus but all turned negative.

“For all six zika cases, we have done all the control measures to avert the spread of the virus,” he told reporters at a press conference held at the ministry today.

Subramaniam said he also shared the country’s expertise with other Asean health ministers in a video conference on Sept 19. , while also receiving useful information from them.

“Each country has its own mechanism of dealing the case. Even prior to the video conferencing, we have been exchanging information with Singapore and Thailand,” he added.

He said the Asean health ministers have come up with a joint statement agreeing to enhance the nations’ preparedness and response for zika by implementing several strategies and measures which include:

» strengthening disease surveillance and leveraging on existing regional risk assessment mechanisms on zika;

» enhancing the effectiveness of regional surveillance and response on zika through the existing regional mechanisms;

» intensifying vector control measures, ensuring access to diagnostic testing for zika and communicating risks appropriately; and

» conducting research and sharing of new knowledge with regards to zika.

Meanwhile in Johor, the 27-year old pregnant woman and her husband, 25, infected with the zika virus, were discharged from Hospital Sultanah Aminah last week.

Johor Health and Environment committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said although the couple have been discharged, they would be followed-up to ensure they are free of the disease.

Stating that the situation is under control in the state, Ayub said they will not let their guard down, especially with the two confirmed cases and of Malaysians travelling in and out of Singapore.

Meanwhile, Johor Vector Borne Disease Control Unit head Dr Roslinda A. Rahman said there were 62 suspected zika cases reported in the state, but blood and urine samples showed negative for the disease.

She said majority of the suspected cases were those who commute to Singapore for work and return to the state daily or having visited patients with the disease.