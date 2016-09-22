MACC tells cloned car owners to surrender

Posted on 21 September 2016 - 09:35pm Last updated on 22 September 2016 - 12:01am

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has warned 46 owners of scrapped luxury cars by giving them a week to come forward and surrender their vehicles to authorities.

MACC Surveillance Director Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said failure to abide by the notice issued by MACC can result in action taken under Section 69 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which carries RM10,000 fine or two years imprisonment or both upon conviction.

"The owners of the scrapped cars were detected after the arrest of four suspects allegedly linked to the syndicate on Tuesday.

"The syndicate's modus operandi is to use fake government documents to register the scrapped luxury cars," he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Khusairi added that MACC had already seized 17 cars worth RM1.7 million.

"We will use our operation code-named Op Piang, which is a joint operation with Kedah MACC and Putrajaya MACC Surveillance Headquarters, to arrest these crooks," he added.

On Tuesday, four suspects were arrested in Kedah, Selangor, Kedah and Kuantan, after intelligence gathering which lasted for four months.

"A married couple was arrested separately in Kulim and Alor Star while the remaining two suspects were arrested in Kuantan, Pahang and Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor," added Ahmad Khusairi.