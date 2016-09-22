EatSomethingNice roadshow teaches students about healthy eating

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of School Canteen Operators of Malaysia (Ascom) president William Huee has set a mission to educate 1.5 million students on the importance of adopting healthy eating habits by November.

During the #EatSomethingNice roadshow at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Kepong Huee today, Huee highlighted his concern on how students nowadays are eating unhealthy food and said this issue was a matter of concern.

“Students are more into unhealthy food like junk food and not eating proper healthy meals. That is why we need to train them to start changing their eating habits, especially in school,” he said.

The #EatSomethingNice project is under the #SaySomethingNice campaign organised by Zubedy (M) Sdn Bhd which educates students on the importance of staying away from junk food and eating more nutritious and healthy meals. — Bernama