Positive note on waste segregation

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been responsive to the waste segregation or separation of solid waste at source programme, said SWCorp Malaysia Federal Territories Director Hazilah Gumri.

She said there had been a noticeable increase in the number of households supporting the programme.

"We've been getting positive feedback from them and the people are now becoming more aware of the importance of segregating their household waste for the sake of environmental sustainability," she added.

The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act was enforced on Sept 1 last year in six states – Johor, Malacca, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Perlis and Pahang and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

It is aimed at introducing uniform solid waste management services, in line with the government's efforts to increase the nation's recycling rate and reduce the amount of solid wastes sent to landfills, that are fast running out of space.

The Act makes it compulsory for residents to separate three categories of solid wastes, namely paper, plastic and other recyclables, at source or face fines of between RM50 and RM500.

The residents were given a grace period of up to June 1 to adhere to the Act.

On whether the enforcement of the Act would help Malaysia surpass its recycling rate target of 22% by 2020, Hazilah said: "The government hopes to attain or surpass this target by 2020 or even earlier but it can only become a reality if the public give their unwavering support to the programme."

The Act does not provide for compounding of offences as it states that only a "Sessions Court shall have jurisdiction to try any offence under this Act or any regulations made under this Act, and to impose the full punishment for any such offence".

For landed properties, the fine is RM50 for the first offence, RM100 (second offence) and RM500 (third offence), while for non-landed properties, the fine is RM100, RM200 and RM500 respectively. For the fourth and subsequent offences, offenders face a fine of up to RM1,000. — Bernama