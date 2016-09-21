Water taxi skipper dead, Indian sailor missing after boat capsizes

KLANG: A water taxi skipper was killed and an Indian national went missing after the vessel they were in capsized minutes after leaving a jetty near Pulau Ketam at Port Klang here today.

The dead boat skipper, identified as 47-year-old Tan Bun Hiang, drowned in the 5pm incident.

Port Klang marine police Zone 1 acting chief ASP Mohd Rohaizad Mohd Nasir when contacted by theSun said that Tan was ferrying three Indian sailors to their cargo ship MV Linau 6 when the engine of his boat broke down just 10 minutes after leaving the jetty.

He said two of the sailors were rescued while the third remains missing.

He said a search and rescue operation for the missing sailor was called off late today due to poor visibility but will resume tomorrow.

The missing sailor was identified as Zorawar Singh, 20 while the rescued seamen were Swapnil Sunil Padgelwar, 20 and Nirmalpal Singh, 23.

It is learnt that the Indian sailors were part of the crew of a cargo ship that had anchored at Port Klang. They had earlier travelled from their ship on a water taxi to shop for groceries at the port and were returning to their ship when tragedy struck.

A search party made up of divers from the fire and rescue department, marine police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) are involved in the operation to look for the missing sailor.