Parties want racial breakdown of seats

PETALING JAYA: Political parties from both sides of the divide have called on the Election Commission (EC) to provide the racial breakdown of constituencies that will be affected by its proposed redelineation exercise.

MCA central committee member Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker told theSun that this is necessary as the EC is accountable to the rakyat and political parties.

“The EC must reveal these statistics so that everyone will know whether the exercise would make these newly drawn seats racially biased or not. It is good governance on their part to do so,” he said yesterday.

Clarifying that the party is not objecting to the exercise “lock, stock and barrel”, Ti said MCA is registering its objection because it believes the redrawing of some seats could lead to unhealthy politics.

“Based on research, this does not augur well for the future of the country should seats be redrawn based on racial bias. It would only serve to benefit right-wing parties and not parties like MCA, that believes in moderation.

“There must be a fair and justified reason by the EC in determining the redrawing of new seats,” he said.

Echoing a similar opinion, Gerakan Youth chief Tan Keng Liang said it would be helpful for the EC to provide the racial breakdown figures.

“We have been researching several seats involved in the redelineation and based on the racial breakdown from the previous electoral roll, we are concerned some seats would be turned into race-majority seats.

“As a multiracial party, this is not good for us or the rakyat. To see the seats becoming racially polarised threatens Gerakan’s chances,” he said.

The MIC, in claiming there are some concerns over the redelineation proposals, said party would meet today to discuss the matter.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said he would meet all state chairmen this evening for their views before deciding whether to file an objection to the EC.

“I have asked all state chairmen to study in detail the implications of the exercise. If there are areas we are unhappy with, we will file an objection,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Selangor DAP recommended that a snap election be held in the state before the EC’s redelineation exercise is completed.

State DAP chairman Tony Pua said the shifting of voters and redrawing of boundaries would leave the federal Opposition in a very bad position to retain the state.

“We are not assured of winning even based on the current constituencies. What we are saying is the chances are even worse after the redelineation,” he told reporters at a press conference held at the DAP headquarters yesterday.

Umno too has expressed its objections over the proposed redelineation as the party continues to receive feedback from its grassroots.

In a statement issued yesterday, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said Umno will be bringing the issue up at the party’s management meeting and also the supreme council meeting that will be held at the end of the month.

He also said Umno strongly refutes speculation and provocative statements by various quarters that the exercise is a ploy to give full advantage to the party in the forthcoming 14th general election.