CPI up 1.5% in August year-on-year

PETALING JAYA: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.5% in August 2016 compared with the same month last year, according to the Statistics Department.

The index for the period from January to August 2016 registered an increase of 2.3% compared with the same period last year.

Compared with the previous month, the CPI for August 2016 increased 0.4% to 115.6 from 115.1. Of the 12 major groups, seven recorded increases, two registered a decline while three remained unchanged.

Based on seasonally adjusted terms, the CPI for August 2016 increased by 0.4% compared with the month before.

Core inflation, which excludes most volatile items of fresh food, as well as administered prices of goods and services, rose 2.0% in July 2016 compared with the same period of the previous year.