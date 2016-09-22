Protester fatally shot by civilian amid Charlotte clashes

CHARLOTTE: A protester in Charlotte, North Carolina was fatally shot by a civilian Wednesday during a second night of unrest after the police killed a black man, officials said.

"Fatal shot uptown was civilian on civilian," the southern US city said in a statement on Twitter. "@CMPD did not fire shot," it added, referring to the police.

An AFP reporter at the scene of the protests outside the Omni Charlotte hotel saw a man who was apparently shot falling to the ground, bleeding heavily. Witnesses said police brought him into the hotel.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said the victim was taken to the hospital, but did not provide a name or other details.

"It was confirmed not to be a police officer," she told CNN, referring to the shooter. "We're going to continue to try to get more of an update."

The shooting came during clashes between protesters and riot police. Some protesters banged on windows, others threw objects at police and stood on cars.

Police fired tear gas, sending demonstrators scattering.

Violence first broke out Tuesday night after police shot to death Keith Lamont Scott, 43, in an apartment complex parking lot earlier in the day.

It was the latest in a series of fatal police shootings of black men that have left the African American community demanding law enforcement reforms and greater accountability. — AFP