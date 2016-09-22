Venezuelan electoral authority rules out Maduro recall vote in 2016

CARACAS: Venezuela's electoral authority on Wednesday ruled out a recall referendum against President Nicolas Maduro this year, a major blow to efforts by opponents to oust him.

The National Electoral Council declared in a statement after meeting with the opposition and the government that "the event could be held in the middle of the first quarter of 2017."

The council also set the rules for the next step in the process, deciding that four million signatures, which represent 20% of voters, must be gathered over three days between October 26-28.

The opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) had hoped to hold the referendum before January 10 because it would trigger new elections if he lost by then.

But if the vote is held later, his vice president would finish his term, meaning that the socialist government inspired by late leader Hugo Chavez would remain in power until 2019. — AFP