Have fun and dance with Watsons

GET ready to sweat it out in bright, neon colours at the upcoming Watsons “Move Your Body Zumba 2016” at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach on Oct 22, 2016.

PROS AT THE FORE

Since its inception, the biggest national Zumba party has been an event that is much anticipated. It has since continued to attract fitness enthusiasts, rookies and pros, old and young, to move and groove to a happier and healthier lifestyle.

This year, with certified Zumba education specialists involved, Watsons reunites with Zumba International to bring a whole new level of fun and excitement with a star-studded line-up.

David Velez, who hails from Colombia, is a prominent name in the industry. As a Zumba education specialist, Velez has conducted instructor training courses across Asia as well as continuous Zumba education courses for existing instructors.

Accompanying Velez in bringing the movement to Malaysians is Michael Thomas from Australia who has trained Zumba instructors around the world, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Australia and Asia, since 2009.

“Zumba is a fun and simple workout that is suitable for everyone, regardless of age and gender. And the number of people participating in Zumba classes has increased in Malaysia and around the world,” said Velez.

MALAYSIAN JAMMERS

“The joy that people experience from Zumba remains unchanged no matter where I go. In general, the perception towards Zumba is fun. The programme is easy to follow and it allows anyone and everyone to consider dance and fitness a part of their lives,” Thomas added.

The stage this year will be shared by popular Malaysian Zumba pioneers Alex Phang and Deno Au. Phang and Au are the only two Zumba internationally-certified Zumba Jammers in Malaysia. Both have played important roles in developing the local Zumba scene.

While many Malaysians in general are fully aware of the benefits of Zumba as a fitness programme, Au, who began his involvement with the dance fitness programme in 2008, felt that more people are getting into Zumba “and enjoying it with their family and loved ones”.

LET’S DANCE TOGETHER

“We hope more Malaysians will enjoy and participate in Zumba and create a healthy culture among Malaysians. It is crucial to make everyone enjoy their workout session when they don’t realise it and this is what we hope to bring at Watsons Move Your Body Zumba 2016,” added Phang. Malaysian-born Phang has been involved in Zumba since 2006. He received his training in India before being appointed by Zumba International as a Zumba Jammer.

With the sparkling line-up of professionals leading the crowd this year, get ready for a blast and a great workout at this year’s Zumba party. For more information, stay connected with Watsons Malaysia via its official social media channels or www.watsons.com.my/moveyourbody