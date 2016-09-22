High tide-triggered floods persist in Kedah, Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: Certain areas in Kedah and Perak, particularly along the coast are still submerged in water as a result of the high tide phenomenon.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims staying at the six evacuation centres in Kuala Muda has risen to 991 compared to 934, yesterday.

Kuala Muda District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer, Civil Defence second lieutenant Azahar Ahmad said as at 8am today, the centres had taken in 242 families from eight villages.

He said 267 people from 78 families were being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Kuala; 262 people (64 families) at Rumah Jawatankuasa Kemajuan dan Keselamatan Kampung in Sungai Meriam; and 222 people (47 families) at Pusat Komuniti Sihat Perkasa Negara in Kampung Sungai Pial.

He said three other centres, Dewan Kampung Paya, Surau Kampung Sungai Yu, and Dewan Telok Amboi had taken in 94 people (19 families), 74 people (19 families) and 72 people (15 families), respectively.

In PERAK, 90 people are currently staying at two evacuation centres in Pantai Remis and Teluk Intan.

Seventeen of them, from three families are at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tapak Semenang, Teluk Intan, while 73 others from 18 families, are at the Kampung Panchor community hall, Pantai Remis.

Manjung District Malaysia Civil Defence Force Disaster Operations officer Shamsur Shauddin said the relief centres might be shut down by this afternoon as the water had already subsided.

Meanwhile, Bagan Datoh District Disaster Management secretary Mohd Zaidi Ahmad noted, although the flood at Teluk Intan had receded, the weather appeared to be cloudy this morning. — Bernama