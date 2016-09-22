Police detain four IS-linked foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi restaurateur who owns an eatery here was held for allegedly being involved in the smuggling and supply of firearms for the Islamic State (IS) worldwide.

He was among four people held in a recent operation by the federal police.

A Nepali businessman, a Moroccon and a local man were the other individuals arrested between Aug 2 and Saturday in the operation by the Special Branch's counter-terrorism unit in Selangor and Pahang.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today that the 37-year-old Bangladeshi who was arrested on Aug 19 runs a restaurant in Bukit Bintang and is listed in Interpol's "red notice" for his involvement in acquiring firearms for Daesh fighters.

Khalid said a Nepali businessman who operates entertainment centres and lodges was also arrested on the same day.

He said the 38-year-old suspect was allegedly behind producing falsified travel documents to facilitate cross-border movements of Daesh militants.

He said both foreigners were deported to their respective countries about two weeks later.

Khalid said the third suspect was a 26-year-old Moroccan welder who is a member of the IS and was detained by the Turkish authorities early February when he attempted to slip into Syria.

He said after the suspect was freed by Turkey in May, he sneaked into Malaysia but police managed to trace his whereabouts before detaining him on Aug 2. He was deported to Morocco on Wednesday.

A local businessman's chauffeur who was in contact with highly-wanted Malaysian IS militant Muhamad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi was the fourth man held by the federal police.

Khalid said the local man was held on suspicion of promoting the IS in the social media.

He said the driver and the Moroccan were detained under laws of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) while the Nepali and Bangladeshi were held for offences under the Immigration Act.