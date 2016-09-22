Goh Ban Huat reviewing new business proposals

KUALA LUMPUR: Goh Ban Huat Bhd, which has exited the clay pipes manufacturing business, is on the lookout for new business opportunities.

"We are exploring new businesses. After the sale of land, we are in a better cash position. There may be good opportunities for us to look at new businesses in this downturn," corporate and strategic planning advisor Datuk Thor Poh Seng told reporters after its AGM today.

He said the company has been reviewing proposals but has not found a suitable deal yet. The company has close to RM170 million cash.

"We are not limiting ourselves to related businesses. As long as it gives good returns to our shareholders," he added.