Tajuddin : Redelineation exercise might lose votes for BN

IPOH: Barisan Nasional (BN) might lose voters after their names are transferred to another constituency in the proposed redelineation exercise.

Umno Supreme council member Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said this was a possibility if the support of those who are solidly behind a certain candidate is transferred to another constituency.

"They might just refuse to come out to cast their votes during elections since they have to elect a new candidate in a new constituency," he told reporters after attending the TAJ International College convocation here today.

Tajuddin who is also Agriculture and Agro based Industries deputy minister is the founder of the college.

The Pasir Salak MP's comment follows the transfer of 5,000 voters from his constituency to the Teluk Intan parliamentary seat.

"The Election Commission will conduct such exercises when the need arises especially when there is an increase in population over the years.

"However I feel there is no justification in shifting the voters from my constituency," he added.

Tajuddin said Umno members might think the candidates will win the seats with the increase in the number of voters.

"How sure are you the new voters will support the candidates," he said, and urged the EC to study the negative effects of the redelineation exercise.