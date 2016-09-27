Three men held over murder of Filipina GRO

LABUAN: Labuan Police arrested three men last week and believe they have solved the murder of a 25-year-old Filipina guest relations officer last month.

Labuan Police chief Supt Adzhar Othman said today police first arrested a 22-year-old Filipino near his house in Simpang Dedap, Kg Sg Bedaun, at about 6pm on Sept 21.

His arrest led to the arrests of the second and third suspects, aged 35 and 22, two days later at the Taman Sea View construction site in Taman Layang-Layang and Kg Saguking, respectively.

"We arrested six people altogether, one of them a woman. But we freed three of them, the woman included. We hope we have resolved the case," he said to reporters.

The Filipina, identified as Nerisa Linawang Abelilla, was murdered between 10pm on Aug 15 and 2.20am on Aug 16 after she allegedly turned down a demand for sex with one of the suspects.

Adzhar said a preliminary investigation showed that the woman was hit with a stick and a pipe, which led to her death. — Bernama