AAM HQ sold?

PETALING JAYA: The cash-strapped Automobile Association of Malaysia (AAM) has broken the bank and has reportedly sold its "crown jewel" – its headquarters in Shah Alam.

According to documents sighted by theSun, the AAM had already collected 10% of the selling price of RM7.5 million in May.

It has since called for a special general meeting (SGM) for members to pass a resolution authorising the trustees and/or the association to execute all processes necessary to fulfil its obligations under the sale-and-purchase agreement.

However, members say the AAM has put the cart before the horse by making an offer and then appointing an agent to collect the proceeds.

Members say the SGM is being used as a "rubber stamp" to ratify a deal that has already been signed. Now, if the meeting fails to endorse the proposed sale, they fear AAM may not have sufficient funds to return the deposit.

They point out that their salaries have not been paid for three months until theSun highlighted the matter on Aug 17.

Members of the motoring organisation, whose membership has dwindled from over 400,000 in its heyday to just 36,000, want to know where the money has gone. Just six years ago, it was sitting on a pile of cash and property.

In 2011, it sold its office suites in Megan Avenue in Kuala Lumpur for RM8.54 million and its annual report recorded an income of RM4.3 million as "gains from sale of assets". However, the same accounts showed that about RM4 million was payable to settle a term loan of RM5 million from a commercial bank.

Going through AAM's annual report, a gradual reduction in fixed deposits can be noticed. In 2011, it had RM8.1 million. This fell to RM7.66 million the following year. In 2013, it dropped steeply to RM4.26 million. Records for the following years are not available.

Members want to know how these monies and members' annual subscriptions had been spent in just five years until nothing was left to pay salaries.

Insiders are baffled with the financial position of AAM. Besides annual subscriptions, it also earns revenue from sale of merchandise, insurance commissions and contributions from the International Automobile Federation (FIA). It also derives revenue and fees for sanctioning and managing motoring events and races.

So, where did the money go?

Insiders say the expensive renovations and high cost of salaries, first class travel and hefty allowances paid to officials have placed AAM in such a situation.

"One of the managers of a unit of AAM was paid a salary of RM30,000 – much more than what is paid by some companies," said a former employee.