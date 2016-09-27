Elvis Presley event TV series in the pipeline

THE Weinstein Company has announced the upcoming production of a limited TV series based on the life of The King. The 10 episodes will even be filmed at Graceland, the singer's legendary home in Memphis.

After The Imitation Game, The King's Speech, The Iron Lady, and My Week With Marilyn, The Weinstein Company has a proven track record when it comes to big screen biopics. Harvey Weinstein now plans to bring his winning formula to the small screen with an event series telling the story of Elvis Presley in eight to 10 episodes.

The extraordinary story of the rock 'n' roll pioneer is already well known. From his birth in 1935 in Mississippi to his death Aug 16, 1977, in Memphis, his life story has been told many times over. But this upcoming series promises a biopic like no other, as the Presley Estate has granted the company access to film at Graceland, the artist's famous home which is now a museum and the ultimate pilgrimage site for fans. The producers will even be allowed access to The King's personal effects, including cars, clothing and his musical repertoire.

Harvey Weinstein is also set to work with Priscilla Presley – the rock 'n' roll legend's wife from 1968 to 1973 – who will contribute to the series' production. The company is expected to present its project to various TV networks in the coming days. For the moment no actor, director or screenwriter is linked to the biopic.

The Elvis Presley story was subject to a small screen adaptation in 2005 with the CBS show Elvis, which scooped a Golden Globe for lead actor Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Kurt Russell (in the 1979 TV movie Elvis), Tyler Hilton (Walk the Line, 2005) and, more recently, Michael Shannon (Elvis & Nixon, 2016), have previously stepped into the singer's blue suede shoes for onscreen adaptations. — AFP Relaxnews