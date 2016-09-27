Newborn baby found abandoned in surau

Posted on 27 September 2016 - 09:14am Last updated on 27 September 2016 - 02:05pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A newborn baby boy with his umbilical cord still intact was found abandoned in a surau in Setapak Jaya here yesterday.

The infant, wrapped in a sarong, was found by the surau congregation after they completed Zohor prayers at about 1.45pm, said Wangsa Maju Police chief Supt Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif.

He said the 1.4kg baby was believed to have been born prematurely.

"No bruises or injuries were found on the baby," he said in a statement today.

He said the baby had been warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Anyone with information on the baby can contact the Wangsa Maju Police headquarters. — Bernama