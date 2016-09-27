Beauty of Islam should be reflected by enforcement officers: Perak Sultan

IPOH: The beauty of Islam should be reflected by enforcement officers from the Islamic Religious Department when discharging their duty by practising the missionary approach and calling on the people to do good, said the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He said they should advise the wrongdoers privately, arranging for guidance and counselling sessions behind closed doors.

"The modus operandi of the enforcement staff of the Islamic Religious Department must be based on a preventive approach instead of adopting a punitive approach," he said at the launching of the logo and strategic plan of the Perak Council on Islamic Religion and Malay Customs, here today.

The actions of the enforcement officers demonstrated power to the extent of ignoring courtesy, orderliness and politeness, and was not the culture propagated by Islam, said the Ruler.

He said the arrogance and disparaging attitude should not be reflected by religious enforcement officers who were in the front line and exposed to public evaluation.

Sultan Nazrin said that those entrusted with the responsibility must be experts in the field, respect the law judiciously at all times without fear or favour.

Meanwhile, the Ruler said the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) had also taken measures to draw up a strategic plan for the next five years.

"The strategic plan is a component of the inputs containing the framework of action to achieve the mission and objectives of MAIPk," he said.

"New discoveries are found and changes occur all the time. What is considered new today, can become history and archaic within a short time," he said.

Thus, Sultan Nazrin said, MAIPk must always be wary, sensitive and smart to read and interpret the dynamics occurring, and be ready to make transformations to the strategy that had been approved, in line with the current changes and developments in the world and country.

The Ruler said that building the image and reputation as well as developing positive public perception on MAIPk was crucial and should be given attention. — Bernama